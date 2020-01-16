Old safari park to become luxury hotel resort

A HUGE luxury hotel complex will go up on the site of El Vergel’s old safari park within the next two years – but before then, the land will be used for major music festivals.

The landowners reportedly presented a project for a hotel resort to El Vergel council three years ago, but it is now expected to become a reality before the end of 2022.

According to the companies which jointly own the land, the buildings will not encroach on the natural countryside and will be high-rise rather than spread out, in order to occupy as little land as possible.

By Samantha Kett