‘No’ to neighbour’s sewage plant

Dolores has united against plans to build a sewage treatment plant (EDAR) near the town, which would stand on the edge of Almoradí.

Socialist (PSOE) mayor José Joaquín Hernández accused the neighbouring town hall of a ‘lack of solidarity’, claiming the project is ‘clearly designed to harm the residents of Dolores by being located far from homes in Almoradí’ and ‘dangerously close to ones in Dolores’.

