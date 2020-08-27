No lockdown for Valencia, says Puig

Valencia president Ximo Puig would ask for a state of emergency declaration for parts of the region ‘if it was necessary’.

This was the Valencia government’s reaction on Wednesday to the revelation by PM Pedro Sánchez that regions could apply for this procedure ‘in all of or part of their territory’ if their request was based on ‘clear and well-founded health reasons’.

Sr Puig stated that the Covid-19 ‘situation’ in the region is not satisfactory but it is ‘under control’ so there is currently no reason to ask for the measure.

Full report in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com