Nightlife rules will be extended

Measures to halt the spread of Covid-19 in nightspots around the Valencia region – which were initially brought in for three weeks – will be extended for another 21 days.

Under the rules, bars and restaurants have to close by 01.00 and all nightclubs, discothèques and nightspots with dance floors have been shut down.

Regional president Ximo Puig announced at the weekend that the prolongation will be published in the official bulletin of the Valencia region (DOGV) today and will enter into force on Tuesday.

