PRESIDENT of the Valencia region Ximo Puig – who has been returned to power for another four years – has named his new government.

There is a bigger role for Alicante politicians – and one regional department will be moved to Alicante city.

Priorities include ‘bringing an end to gender violence’; ‘fighting climate change and moving towards a rational ecological transition’; and securing fair funding for the Valencia region.

