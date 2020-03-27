New system to detect coronavirus

The regional health department is Valencia is employing a new system for people showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

They are asked to visit the health department’s webpage and key in their SIP health card number, date of birth and a contact telephone number.

The process can be found via the link coronavirusregistro.san.gva.es/sipcovid19/?language=es

Councillor for health Ana Barceló noted that the person ‘will receive a call in the shortest time possible’ and the healthcare professional will try to identify if they may have the coronavirus.

