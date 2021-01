A cycle and pedestrian path is going to be built along the CV-895 between Rojales and Guardamar del Segura by the regional government at the request of both town halls.

Known locally as the ‘lemon tree road’, the CV-895 covers approximately 6,600 metres in a relatively flat trajectory.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com