New measures to bring down Covid cases

Rocketing Covid-19 infections in the Valencia region have led the regional government to reintroduce measures designed to halt the spread of the virus.

Active cases have gone up nearly six-fold in the region in the last two weeks.

Regional president Ximo Puig noted that the rising figures had coincided with the reopening of nightlife and increased travel.

As a result he announced today (Thursday) that from midnight (00.00 on Saturday morning, July 10) until Sunday, July 25, hostelry establishments will have to close at 00.30 (with last orders at midnight), and restrict tables to 10 people outside and six inside.

Nightlife establishments will only be allowed to open under these same conditions as bars and cafes, with additional aid assigned for this sector.

