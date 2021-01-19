New measures for Valencia region

Bars and restaurants will be shut down completely in the Valencia region (provinces of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón) under new measures announced today (Tuesday) by the regional government in an attempt to stem the sharp rise in Covid-19 infections.

They can only open for takeaways.

Shops will have to shut their doors at 18.00 – but not supermarkets, pharmacies and other ‘essential providers’.

The new measures will come into force on Thursday (January 21) for 14 days, according to regional president Ximo Puig.

