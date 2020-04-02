New cases ‘stabilise’ – surge in recoveries

A total of 386 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Valencia region today – down by 28 on yesterday – and much lower than Saturday and Sunday’s figures which were 502 and 750 respectively.

Councillor for health in Valencia region, Ana Barceló reported that the number of recoveries from the disease had rocketed in the previous 24 hours – up by 192 to 432.

Sra Barceló noted that 28 of these were in Castellón province, 172 in Alicante province and 232 in Valencia.

48 deaths of patients with coronavirus were reported in Valencia region – down by eight on the previous day.

Sra Barceló stated that the death toll has now risen to 443.

Full report in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News – available in supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at https://www.costa-news.com/