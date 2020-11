Spain is now asking travellers entering the country via airports and ports from so-called ‘risk countries’ for a negative PCR Covid-19 test.

The measure came into force today (Monday).

The test should have been carried out in their country of departure within the last 72 hours.

The list includes almost all countries in Europe including the United Kingdom.

