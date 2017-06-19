Nazis attack gay pride march

NEO-Nazis assaulted people taking part in Murcia city’s gay pride parade on Saturday.
Opposition political parties have called on government sub-delegate Antonio Sánchez-Solís to resign after it was found he had given the go-ahead for a demonstration by the far-right Lo Nuestro group at the same time as the pride event.
Full story in Friday’s Costa Blanca News.
