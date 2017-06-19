Nazis attack gay pride march

GRA395. MURCIA, 16/06/2017.- Varios miembros del grupo neonazi Lo Nuestro, son escoltados por la policía nacional y local hacia el parqué Fofó, donde se han concentrado, tras haber irrumpido en la zona del desfile del Orgullo Gay, al cruzar la avenida de la Constitución supuestamente en su camino al parque Fofó, esta tarde en la Avenida Juan Carlos I de Murcia. EFE/Marcial Guillén

NEO-Nazis assaulted people taking part in Murcia city’s gay pride parade on Saturday.

Opposition political parties have called on government sub-delegate Antonio Sánchez-Solís to resign after it was found he had given the go-ahead for a demonstration by the far-right Lo Nuestro group at the same time as the pride event.

