Move towards ‘new normality’

Yesterday evening regional president Ximo Puig announced the end to ‘most’ remaining measures in the Valencia region designed to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The changes come into force tomorrow (Saturday), which is Valencia Day, until further notice.

All establishments – including bars, restaurants and shops – will be able to operate at full capacity.

However, for bars and restaurants there is a maximum of 10 customers per table.

Clients using the bar ‘have to maintain the safety distance’, which is 1.5 metres between people.

The use of face masks in the interiors of public places continues.

