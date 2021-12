The regional government is reopening mass vaccination centres to accelerate the administration of booster jabs against Covid-19.

Valencia president Ximo Puig said this would decongest health centres and give people greater protection against the virus.

The move comes after some people in their 60s were being given third jab appointments for as late as April by health centres such as the one in Orihuela Costa.

