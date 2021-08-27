Mourning the Mar Menor

Public outrage at the deaths of thousands of fish and crustaceans from lack of oxygen in the Mar Menor over the last two weeks will be displayed by a human chain around its shores tomorrow (Saturday).

One of protesters’ principal demands is that the regional and national governments stop blaming each other and act together to tackle the causes of the deterioration in water quality, specifically the continuous influx of freshwater contaminated with nitrates from surrounding farmland.

