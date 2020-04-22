More recoveries than new cases

Councillor for health in the Valencia region Ana Barceló reported a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases – with 172 positive tests in the last 24 hours (60 in Castellón province, 38 in Alicante province and 74 in Valencia).

Yesterday just 60 new cases were reported in the Valencia region.

Sr Barceló noted that there are currently 4,448 ‘active’ cases in the region, down from 4,586 yesterday.

The reduction was achieved because 292 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

A total of 5,011 people have recovered since the outbreak started.

The number of people being treated for the virus in hospital in the Valencia region has fallen below 1,000 for the first time in more than a month.

A total of 969 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital compared to 1,021 yesterday.

Another reduction in the number of patients in intensive care was recorded, down from 206 yesterday to 193 today (74 of these in Alicante province).

A total of 18 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,112 since the coronavirus health crisis started (414 in Alicante province).