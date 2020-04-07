More deaths – fewer reported cases

The number of new registered coronavirus patients in Valencia region continues to fall – today’s figure was 109 compared with 150 yesterday and 316 reported on Sunday.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló reported today that 1,887 patients are being treated in hospital compared to 1,909 yesterday, 384 of them in intensive care (the same as yesterday’s figure).

However, the number of deaths in the region has increased – today’s figure was 35 compared to 24 reported yesterday.

The total number of deaths in the regional now stands at 672.

Sra Barceló noted that a further 173 patients have recovered from the virus, with the total now at 1,103.

A total of 1,236 healthcare professionals have caught the virus and are being replaced by volunteers and new recruits.

