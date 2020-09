The Valencia government is continuing to crackdown on brothels around the region as it tries to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The department for justice and the interior has identified 174 establishments which are suspected of running prostitution services or offering ‘other sexual practices’ – a number which has increased by 31 since their report last week.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com