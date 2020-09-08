Minister raises hope over vaccine

Minister for health Salvador Illa said yesterday that Spain could receive three million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in December – if it gets the go ahead after passing all the clinical trials.
Sr Illa stated that Spain would take delivery of the vaccine which being developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca as part of a deal forged by the EU.
