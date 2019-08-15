Mind your step!

BENIDORM’S Plaza de Hispania (Triangular) is 80% complete and open according to public works councillor, José Ramón González de Zárate, with the pedestrian part now accessible to all.

The councillor stated that a few finishing touches are yet to be completed and builders are now working

However, anyone popping down will quickly realize that only part of the Plaza Hispanidad is open – directly in front of the cafes and linking onto the pedestrianised Calle Gambo.The area around the giant rubber tree and towards the Avenida Mediterráneo remains fenced off, with plenty of workers still busy.

