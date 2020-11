A group of nine migrants who were spotted off the coast of Alicante province in the early hours of Saturday morning told Red Cross personnel that two of their group had fallen overboard during the crossing from North Africa and drowned.

The nine survivors were reported to be ‘in good health’ when they received medical checks in Alicante port.

