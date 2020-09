More than 100 migrants landed on or were intercepted off Costa Blanca beaches in less than 48 hours this week.

A boat containing nine people landed at Punta Prima in Orihuela Costa on Tuesday.

The emergency services were able to detain two people but the remaining seven could not be located.

Full report in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com