Medications – home delivery

Councillor for health in Valencia region, Ana Barceló reported that they have set up a medication home delivery service for vulnerable residents.

This covers people over the age of 60; pregnant women; people with medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart and/or lung problems, cancer and immune deficiencies; or people with symptoms of coronavirus.

To access the service they can ring 900 36 22 36 or send an email to medicamentsadomicili@gva.es.

Sra Barceló said the nearest pharmacy will be contacted to deliver the drugs to their home.

