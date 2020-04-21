Measures against mosquitoes

Mosquito populations are increasing due to recent rain – and some local authorities have announced campaigns to crack down on the pest.

Santa Pola town hall has responded by notifying residents that it is intensifying fumigation.

In Torrevieja the Green party (Los Verdes) has urged the council to take advantage of confinement measures to fumigate areas around the salt lakes because mosquitoes are spreading rapidly.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available in supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at https://www.costa-news.com/