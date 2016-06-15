MBE for British vice-consul in Alicante

British vice-consul in Alicante Elizabeth Anne Bell has been appointed Member of the British Empire (MBE) in the Honours List marking Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday last week.
She is the only UK resident of Spain included in the the list
She was honoured for services to British nationals in Spain.

  1. so she gets an MBE for just doing her job. how about all the dedicated volunteers involved in local charities who provide services to the expat community year after year in Spain, and do it for free.. don’t some of them deserve some recognition ?

