Theresa May set out her post-Brexit offer for EU citizens in Parliament on Monday.

A Conservative government policy paper includes 58 points, with statements on healthcare and pensions for British expats living in Europe, which will form the basis of negotiations with the EU.

They state that during negotiations, the UK will ‘seek to protect the healthcare arrangements currently set out in EU Regulations and domestic UK law’ for long-term expats.

