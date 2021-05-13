May date for British tourists

British tourists could be able to travel to Spain ‘from May 20’, according to the minister for tourism Reyes Maroto.

She announced that the Spanish government expects the EU Recommendation 912 to be changed by this date, allowing travellers from countries outside of the Union with low incidence of Covid-19 to visit for tourism and other non-essential purposes.

“This would open the British market so that Britons can come to Spain,” she said.

