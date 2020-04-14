Masks for the masses

0
87

In line with a government initiative to hand out 10 million facemasks to users of public transport this week, town halls started to distribute them on Tuesday.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.