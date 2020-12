A popular Costa Blanca restaurant disguised a ‘gigantic marijuana crop’ and fronted an international and highly profitable drug ring, Guardia Civil said this week.

The illicit harvests were sold on the black market in Spain and the United Kingdom.

Nine suspects have been arrested – five of them British men.

