The flagship project to save the Mar Menor – a 22.5-kilometre-long pipeline network to pump run-off water from farmers’ fields into the Med – has been put on public display.

The scheme is budgeted at €70.1 million.

Polluted water would be treated and ‘purified’ before being transferred to the Med.

