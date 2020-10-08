Madrid exodus as city-wide restrictions are launched

0
105

Mobility restrictions imposed on the entire city of Madrid and several nearby towns last weekend saw a huge exodus of vehicles from the area before the new rules came into force.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.