Lowest coronavirus death toll since March 24

The number of patients who are dying with coronavirus in Spain continues to fall.
The government has just reported a figure of 605 for the last 24 hours.
This is down from 683 yesterday.
Regional figures to follow later.
The number of patients who are dying with coronavirus in Spain continues to fall.
The government has just reported a figure of 605 for the last 24 hours.
This is down from 683 yesterday.
Regional figures to follow later.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.