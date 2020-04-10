Lowest coronavirus death toll since March 24

0
22

The number of patients who are dying with coronavirus in Spain continues to fall.

The government has just reported a figure of 605 for the last 24 hours.

This is down from 683 yesterday.

Regional figures to follow later.

 

