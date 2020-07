Regional governments are resorting to ‘local lockdowns’ to counter outbreaks of coronavirus when they occur.

Minister for health Salvador Illa said ‘selective confinement’ is preferred to a return to the state of emergency.

This could be in an apartment block, he noted, as occurred in Santander this week.

Full report in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com