A recently formed ecologist association in Santa Pola has launched a petition calling on the town hall to ban hunting in the municipality’s Sierra and Cabo areas.

The number of people using the area for recreational and tourism purposes has increased notably in recent years, with activities including hiking, cycling, sightseeing, bird watching and astronomy.

