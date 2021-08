For the first time in 166 years, Jávea’s iconic lighthouse above the San Antonio bay will be opened to the public as a visitor attraction.

The green light has been given for restoration works coming in at just under €1.1 million, and the job will be put out to tender in the next few weeks.

