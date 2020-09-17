Lifebelt for nightlife in Calpe

0
163

Businesses forced to close at the height of the summer season because of Covid-19 health restrictions are being thrown a lifeline by Calpe town hall.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.