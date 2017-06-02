Window warning

Email

May 31, 2017

Hi all

Please can you put something about the Microsoft/Windows scam in the news again?!

In the last few days I’ve had 2-3 calls per day, all from a different numbers, sometimes a mobile sometimes on the land line.

I can screen the numbers but at times must answer in case it’s a friend whose number I don’t recognize.

Today at 8.30 was the last straw – an “expert” from Windows… on an 0046 number.

I said look, we know this is a scam, it’s in all our papers, whereupon she hung up.

Others want to talk to me about my computer problem and I have made various retorts, some them not very polite, the least offensive being: go away!

I hope other vulnerable people are not being taken in by these twerps.

Regards

Jenny