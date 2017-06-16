Email

June 9

Predictable hazards on the “Wibbly wobbly” road, otherwise known as the CV 952, between Rebate and San Miguel de Salinas, can be families of partridge and pheasant, crossing from one orange plantation to the next, and of course, Lycra clad cyclists, riding five abreast, oblivious to traffic approaching from behind!

Sadly, the action of fly tipping can now be added. This week, your scribe noticed what would seem to have been a lorry load of furniture, dumped very close to the roadside. Two double beds, wardrobe, assorted mattresses, sideboard, sofa, two armchairs and a couple of kitchen chairs that Mr. Chippendale would have been proud to put his name to. Not sure the farmer will be too happy to discover the access to his fields now blocked.

Looking through the pile, there was no clue as to who might be held to account for this shameful dumping, that sadly, is all too prevalent in these difficult times. Yet more work for our hard pressed councils.

Robert W Barnes