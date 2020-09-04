Why live here?

Email

September 1

If The United Kingdom is not a land of Hope and Glory, why do so many people from other countries want to live there?

I know there is a lot of outdated pageantry in UK but that applies to many countries. It is a custom, and like it or not there will always be customs that do not suit everyone.

For the large majority of people who watch the Last Night of the Proms, the last thing on their minds are colonialism and slavery, and they were most certainly not involved in it. They are as disgusted by it as other citizens whose counties colonised large swathes of this world.

We are being asked to be ashamed of our heritage; most British people are innocent of past atrocities.

So, if I see a programme on TV that I think I would find offensive, I don’t watch it. That would solve the problem for those who think it is not suitable.

I. Johnson (big fan of the last night of the proms, such a fun night!).