Why doesn’t the UK have Sunday elections?

Altea

October 29

Hello Editor,

I don’t know why the UK don’t hold their elections on a Sunday like Spain does. Then the children’s schooling wouldn’t be disrupted and the teachers wouldn’t gain a crafty day off, as if they don’t get enough holidays already.

In fact, the UK could learn an awful lot from Spain. What about these excellent ideas?

Our train rails don’t buckle in the hot sun, and our asphalt also doesn’t melt in the hot sun. And to try to combat bank cards fraud, in Spain we have to show photographic identity to use a debit or credit card, how great is that ?

Kindest regards,

Lorna Holder (Mrs)