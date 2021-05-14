Who is to blame for the Covid-19 pandemic?

Email

April 30

Why are governments around the world not publically condemning China for causing the Covid-19 pandemic? Are power and money more important than millions of human lives? Yes is the answer.

Our governments are responsible for the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 virus by choosing not to close borders so that, for example, international trade, business, elections, sports, travel etc, could continue.

They decided that ‘power and money’ were more important than their citizens health and lives. Now, ordinary people will have to pay literally, emotionally and healthwise, for years to come, for their governments’ mistakes in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

We shall never know the true source and transit of the Covid-19 virus in Wuhan as the Chinese government successfully outsmarted the WHO investigation team.

The Chinese government covered up the respiratory viral infection in Wuhan as long as it could without any consideration of the consequences for the infected persons, their families, the health workers or the local community, and even condemned any outspoken medics. But soon the local outbreak became an epidemic in China and then spread to other countries by international travel, trade, etc.

The errant Chinese government should be dealt with in a punitive manner but we the public know that our governments will not punish the Chinese government, who are invited to ‘round table’ discussions because the Chinese have the same desires as all other governments for ‘power and money’.

What can we, the public, do to express our anger with the Chinese government other than avoiding travel to China?

At least with our own governments we can, sooner or later, vote them out of power for their negligent Covid-19 strategy.

In the future, it is possible that equally devastating viruses may emerge from China or any other country.

A different viral pandemic, later on, could occur but will our governments deal with it any better than the Covid-19 pandemic?

Probably not because our governments have poor records when coping with past pandemics. The last pandemic was the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918/19, which killed millions of people, just like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 virus will not disappear. It will lurk in the background like flu viruses and will require the same containment method of annual vaccination.

In approximately, November 2019, China released the Covid-19 virus on the world. Since then, worldwide, there have been numerous costly consequences of the irresponsible and reckless actions of the Chinese government but regrettably our own governments’ compounded the effects by slow and incorrect management of the pandemic.

It is likely that our governments will opt for mass vaccination as the main control measure for any future pandemic.

Inevitably, this is a slow process, so many lives will be lost, just as in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irene M. Hiscock