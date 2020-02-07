What Orihuela tourism firm shooting missed

Dear Sir,
Orihuela council having unveiled their visual campaign to promote tourism for the Costa have not included in the film the following:
The poor state of the roads, with potholes some of which could be abseiled down; the almost invisible road and crossing markings; the missing, broken and cracked paving tiles; the intermittent refuse collection; the garden waste dumped on just about every street and to top it all the amount of dog faeces that pet owners do not bother to pick up.
Maybe a visual campaign is needed to send to the tourism councillor and the mayor to add to the video.

Regards W. Moran

