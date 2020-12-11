What a year

Email

What a terrible year this has been for so many people, for so many different reasons.

Most expats chose Spain because it’s basically two, two and half hours away from UK, thinking you can always get back to parents, children, family without any issues.

I have been involved with so many elderly ill people who have not been able to see their children, grandchildren this year and couldn’t say goodbye in some cases. Even most being cremated without anyone attending. Something us Brits have always done in style.

The domestic nurses here and doctors who come into your homes to make you comfortable and keep the medication correct for pain relief are incredible people. So caring, so correct in talking to the partners with kindness and explaining what is happening on a day to day basis.

Even when they only speak Spanish and we only speak English the kindness shows through.

With Christmas fast approaching, everyone is still in the shall we, can we, should we mound. I work with a lot of Spanish people and know many who can always find a reason to celebrate, and even they are down and a little despondent because until these vaccinations are seriously out there, and everyone is being injected, the year ahead is still uncertain.

Whether we like tourists coming to our coast or not we have to agree that we need them and if nothing else, this year has proved that in so many ways.

Let’s be positive hopefully, there is light at the end of the tunnel and 2021 will be better for everyone worldwide.

Yvonne Walker