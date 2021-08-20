Email

August 14

As a thirty year plus resident of Calpe, I decided to become a tourist for the morning.

Accompanied by a lady friend and her dog we took our seats on the tour train that goes from the Arenal café at the bottom of Gabriel Miro and takes the visitor on a comprehensive tour from the old town to the port area.

I must offer Calpe a clap on the back. Everywhere we went showed off Calpe at its best. No sleazy streets or rubbish, the shops all bright and inviting, the cafes and the beaches all full of people enjoying a great Saturday morning.

The visitor could not fail to be impressed with our little town either as a holiday choice or a permanent home. Well done Calpe!!

Peter Purvey