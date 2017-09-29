Wasteland rubbish

Orihuela Costa

September 25

Having read the article by Nuria Pérez (south edition), I have to bring your attention to the wasteland areas just one street over from Calle Nicolas de Bussy. The areas of wasteland on Calle Niagara and Calle Iguazu are by far the worst in Playa Flamenca.

I have lived in this area since April of this year and it has become a dumping ground for every sort of waste. It is next to the CDM sports grounds and a toddlers’ school. If it is private land then the council should take steps to find the owner and get it cleaned up, if however, it belongs to the council they should get it cleaned immediately. The bylaws are there so use them.

Regards

Billy Moran