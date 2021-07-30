Vaccine cock-up

Email

July 28

So much for ensuring that everyone is having both their jabs!

I live in a town in Murcia, and back in April I received several phone calls advising me that I could have my vaccine. I had my first Moderna one on May 15, in our local sports centre, and was then given a post-it note with ‘2nd dosis Julio 18 in Centro de Salud’ written on it.

Later in July, a few days before the 18th, I went into my health centre to check the date, as this was a Sunday, and was told that it should have been June 18, and they were not doing any more Moderna vaccines.

They gave me a number to ring (900 121 212) which I tried many times, but the line was always busy. When I did eventually get through, they said that no more Moderna vaccines were available in my area, and to keep calling them as supplies and distribution were changing every day.

Since then I have constantly been trying to get through, which has been impossible! I eventually got through yesterday evening and was told the same thing, and to keep trying.

The fact that the second dose should be 28 days after the first (as stated on the website) clearly means that I have gone well over the recommended time, and I have no idea of how much longer I will have to wait.

If my health centre had called me to confirm the proper date of June 18, none of this would have happened, and I would by now be fully vaccinated.

Frustrated, angry and annoyed are just a brief description of how I feel, and is a bad reflection on the vaccine programme.

I also wonder how many others have also encountered the same situation?

Your paper reports that people in Valencia region are being called to have their second dose – Murcia take note!

From a half vaccinated reader