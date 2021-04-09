UK Premium Bonds

Email

April 6

Pamis, Ondara

Dear Editor

I have the same problems as R Jarvis (letter March 8) with my premium bonds.

Last year I had a premium bond winning of £25 which was rejected by the bank. The bank could not give me an answer as to why it was returned. I telephoned NS&I and I was on the phone for nearly an hour, from Spain, which costs a fortune and got no satisfaction.

Since then, due to late delivery, I have had three cheques for £25 each which are out of date.

I wrote to NS&I and asked if they would pay any winnings directly into my bank, giving them all the details. They wrote back and said they had no record of me holding any bonds. I have had the maximum since day 1!

I am beginning to think the whole thing is a fraud. Would like to hear further comments…

Tony Campbell