UK Pensions and double taxation

Email

July 11

Dear Sir

I read your excellent article in last weeks CB News.

However, you did not make reference to a further tranche of pensioners from the UK.

After 18 years, I was invalided from the RAF and am in receipt of a small Invaliding pension.

Now I have to declare this small pension so that Spain can add this to my income.

This seems me to be a bit rude that Spain should benefit from my sudden discharge from the RAF and can see no reason why Spain should benefit.

Perhaps you would be as good to highlight this as another instance of Spanish theft.

Yours faithfully

David McCrossan BEM