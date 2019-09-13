Trying to find a member of Kirkby Boys player

Email

September 11

Kirkby Boys football have a reunion for all players between 1960 to 1974 on the Oct 4, 2019, at the Suits Hotel Kirkby and are looking to make contact with Peter Scott who played 1967/68 season.

We believe he runs a bar in Spain and would like to get in touch with Peter and his brother Mike.

Could you possibly advertise this throughout Spain’s English newspapers to try to make contact and if anyone knows where he and his brother Mike may be and ask them to make contact if they are interested or just let us know where they are.

We are keen to know either way; Peter played for Everton and represented his country. Please contact the paper for my e-mail address.

Thank you so much

Keith Williams