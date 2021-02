Email

February 13

Dear Sir,

On last Saturday before the trial verdict in one clip of film shown, I clearly saw and heard Trump shouting to the crowd outside the Capitol building, “Fight now or you won’t have a country to fight for”.

If this is not incitement to rebellion or treason I don’t know what is.

If the verdict is ‘not guilty’ it only shows the corruption and total absence of justice in the American legal system.

Peter Purvey